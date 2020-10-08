Years Of Abuse Will Make You Think You Are Crazy – Victoria Inyama To Chacha Eke

Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has reacted after actress Chacha Eke denied that she left her marriage due to domestic violence.

Chacha Eke shared a video today in which she stated that her husband has never laid hands on her.

In the video which shows her on a hospital bed, Chacha Eke said that she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In reaction, Victoria Inyama who is divorced stated that years of domestic abuse can make one to think he or she is crazy.

She wrote: “This is very Typical, Years of Abuse will make you think you are crazy….In our culture there’s almost No reason to leave your marriage except You die!!…Most families are so Unsupportive…..@chachaekefaani.

You removed the Crying out video but amazingly, this is still there on your wall?? This is an indirect apology for you Crying Out

Women who are/have experiencing domestic violence/Abuse are at a higher risk of Experiencing a range of Mental Health Conditions, PTSD/DEPRESSION/THOUGHT S OF SUICIDE.

IN SITUATIONS OF DV, VICTIMS CRYING OUT IS OFTEN FOLLOWED BY REMORSE AND APOLOGY ( PSYCHOLOGICALLY KIDNAPPED).

I DON’T AGREE WITH THIS BIPOLAR TALK,

I AM NOT AFRAID TO SPEAK OUT AND THERE’S MORE TO THIS BUT ALL I CAN BEG @chachaekefaani is Remember your children need You….be Alive and sane for them.

No be today Abusers dey call victims mad….Stay strong cause you look mentally & physically exhausted

Sending You love and Light Sis.”