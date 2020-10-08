The most depressed people in Nigeria are celebrities – Ubi Franklin

Music executive, Ubi Franklin has said that most of the depressed people in Nigeria are the favourite celebrities.
Taking to social media, Ubi Franklin said that celebrities keep their struggles from people by putting up a front that portrays them to be okay.
Listing some of the struggles Nigerian celebrities go through, he shared on Twitter:
”The most depressed people in Nigeria are your favorite celebrities, we all want to keep that front that we are doing ok, some struggles they don’t tell you range from, Financial, health , low self esteem, cyber bullying and public perception/expectations , no hit song ETC.”
