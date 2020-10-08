Shafy Bello Counts Blessings As She Celebrates 50th Birthday

Popular Nollywood actress, Shafy Bello has given glory to God has she celebrates her 50th birthday today.
She took to social media with a post which lists all the things she has been blessed with in life.
Shafy Below said:
“DEVINE BLESSINGS, RAIN IN ABUNDANCE, ABUNDANCE OF JOY, PEACE,LOVE, AND MORE MONEYYYYYYY…….It’s Lurking
ITS ALL HERE…..Right where I am. The blessings, peace, abundance of joy. Right at the top….the 5th floor and beyond. I SEE IT. I RECEIVE IT. IT HAS BEEN HANDED TO ME.
GLORY TO GOD.
There are levels to this thing……..Glad to be on the 5th floor.
#shaffybello@50 #shaffyonthe5thfloor.”
Shafy Bello is a Nigerian film actress and singer. She first shot into the entertainment scene when she featured vocals in a 1997 hit song by Seyi Sodimu titled “Love Me Jeje”.
