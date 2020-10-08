Restructuring: We Are Not In A Military Regime – Ortom Tells Buhari

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the call from Nigerians for the country to be restructured.

Recall that a statement issued by the Presidency had described those calling for the restructuring of the country as “unpatriotic and unwarranted”.

However, in a statement released by Ortom’s chief press secretary, Terver Akase, the Benue State governor reminded the president that the country is not in a military regime.

The statement reads in part: “Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom urges the Federal Government not to dismiss calls for the restructuring of the country and other views expressed by the people as ‘unpatriotic outbursts.

“Nigeria is practising democracy which guarantees the freedom of speech to all citizens and not military regime which suppresses the right of the people to voice their opinions about challenges facing their country.

“It is incumbent on the Federal Government to listen to the views of the people and evolve acceptable ways of addressing the problems confronting the country instead of engaging in a combative style, anyone who dares to suggest alternative approaches to tackling the challenges.

“Great nations of the world got to their enviable status by harnessing and utilising ideas of their citizens, not by discouraging those who made bold submissions on the development of their countries.”