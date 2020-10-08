Prophetess arrested in Ogun state for allegedly defrauding people

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a Prophetess of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Oluwakemi Sotonode, for allegedly fraudulently obtaining millions from many people.

The suspect also known as Marvelous, was arrested at her hideout on Tuesday, October 6, by operatives attached to the Public Complaint Bureau unit following series of fraud allegations made against her.

It was gathered that the prophetess of CCC of Marvelous model parish, Obada-Oko was declared wanted by the police following a petition by one Idris Ilyas in November 2019 who reported that she duped him.

According to Idris, the suspect contacted him to supply kaolin stone to a company, and after he made the supply, the Prophetess went to the company, collected N1.2million on his behalf, and converted it to her personal use.

The Prophetess also allegedly collected N200, 000 from one Olabangboye Olalekan on September 30th under the pretence she would sell a plot of land to him at Obada-Oko area of the State but disappeared after collecting the money.

In a similar case, the suspect contacted a woman identified as Kehinde Ojekunle in April, to supply kaolin worth of N300, 000 to a company. After she made the supply, the prophetess reportedly went behind her, collected the money on her behalf, and converted it to her use.

In March 2020, the same suspect obtained the sum of N670, 000 from one Gbolagade Damilola under the pretence of supplying her 40 bags of rice but she ran away afterward.

Spokesperson of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development said the Prophetess admitted to the fraud allegations but has not been able to give any reasonable account of it all.