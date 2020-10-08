Pope Would Wish I Was Elected When ISIS Attacks Vatican – Trump

US President Donald Trump has criticized the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, while speaking at a rally in Kaiwah Island S.C.

According to Trump, the pope will wish he was elected president when ISIS attacks the Vatican because “their primary goal is to get to the Vatican.”

“If and when the Vatican is attacked,” he said, “the pope would only wish and have prayed that Donald Trump would have been elected President.”

Trump went on to described the Pope as a political person. This was before the pontiff arrived at the Mexican border.

“I think that the pope is a very political person,” he said.

In response, Pope Francis said, “Thank God he said I was a politician because Aristotle defined the human person as ‘animal politicus’.

“So at least I am a human person. As to whether I am a pawn, well, maybe, I don’t know. I’ll leave that up to your judgment and that of the people.”