PDP Group Lampoon Fayose Over His Cap Removal

A group in the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has lampooned Ayodele Fayose over the removal of his cap at a campaign rally in Ondo State.

Fayose’s cap was removed at the PDP rally by some suspected hoodlums who charged at him when he arrived.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Mr Tajudeen Abinuwaiye, the PDP group said: “Mr Ayodele Fayose, the controversial former governor of Ekiti state is at it again. In an unguarded and unthoughtful outburst, he hurriedly jumped into conclusion, whipping up emotion about his encounter with some youths in Ondo state who allegedly removed his cap at the grand finale of the PDP rally.

“Fayose openly apologized to all the people he had wronged right at the podium in his very brief remarks. It is rather shocking and outrageous for this same person to change swiftly and started pointing accusing fingers at his phantom enemies.

“Fayose is been known to have been reckless and abusive towards elders. He had once maligned and openly abused former President Obasanjo, Chief Afe Babalola, Chief Bode George and even President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Fayose has constantly displayed an attitude of a man pursued by some inner demon. He needs a definite purgation. His careless, indifferent outbursts should be discountenanced.”