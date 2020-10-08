Messi Had Long Conversation With Mourinho About Leaving Barcelona

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi had a long conversation with Jose Mourinho about leaving the club in 2004.
This is according to a report by Di Marzio which says that the Argentine wanted the move when he was 16.
At the time, Mourinho just joined Chelsea after winning the UEFA Champions League with FC Porto.
That is probably the first time Messi tried to leave Barcelona.
The 33-year-old made headlines recently when he announced that he wanted to leave Barcelona in the Summer transfer window.
The move failed to pull through due to his contract with the Catalan Giants.
It was believed that he was on his way to reunite with former Barcelona manager, Pep Guardiola, who now manages Manchester City.
