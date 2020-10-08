Manchester United Release Full Squad For UEFA Champions League

Manchester United has submitted the list of its Champions League full squad to UEFA ahead of our opening group fixture against Paris Saint-Germain on 20 October.
Included in the squad are the club’s new signings Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri, and Edinson Cavani.
Added to the B list are players younger than 21 which includes the likes of Mason Greenwood, Teden Mengi, and Brandon Williams.
UEFA A-LIST SQUAD
Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant.
Defenders: Eric Bailly, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek.
Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.
Five substitutions will be permitted in each Champions League game, which means an extended 23-matchday squad can be named.
This may allow some experience for younger players to travel with the group, particularly in the absence of the UEFA Youth League until next year.
UNITED’S GROUP H FIXTURES
20 Oct: Paris Saint-Germain (A) 20:00 BST
28 Oct: RB Leipzig (H) 20:00 GMT
4 Nov: Istanbul Basaksehir (A) 17:55 GMT
24 Nov: Istanbul Basaksehir (H) 20:00 GMT
2 Dec: Paris Saint-Germain (H) 20:00 GMT
8 Dec: RB Leipzig (A) 20:00 GMT
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.