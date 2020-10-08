I Must Not Be Killed Like Bola Ige – Fayose Speaks On Attack

The ex-governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has threatened to take action after he was assaulted at a PDP campaign rally in Ondo State.

Fayose who arrived at the venue was welcomed by some suspected hoodlums who charged at him and removed his cap.

Speaking after the attack, Fayose said that it is similar to how the late Chief Bola Ige was killed after similar attack.

He promised not to take the situation with levity “as security agencies will have to unravel all the thugs brought to the event and their sponsors”.

He said those who aim to tarnish the image of the party will not be successful.

“That’s how late Chief Bola Ige’s cap was removed in Ile-Ife, Osun State then and we all know what happened later,” he said.

“So this one will not be ignored and treated as one of those things. The masterminds had it all planned and they followed it up by celebrating what they saw as the success of their plot. They even capped it up by circulating the video.

“So it was not an accident, it was planned. But those who planned it only succeeded in advertising their political myopism because the popularity of the brand Ayo Fayose, Osokomole cannot be rubbished by such a childish act.

“That they must have seen in the reaction of the people at the rally and I am sure they know that they can’t get such loud ovation even if they spend all the money in this world.

“As for me, I am unperturbed and I must say it clearly that those newcomers to the PDP and their old allies, who won’t mind soiling the image of the party to achieve their aims, will not be allowed to succeed.”