Four Super Eagles Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

Ahead of Friday’s and Tuesday friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia respectively, four Super Eagles players have been tested positive for Coronavirus in Austria the venue of the games.

This could be a big blow to the team and to Nigerians who are seeking some sort of revenge over the African champions tomorrow.

The Eagles ead Coach, Gernot Rohr, who refused to mention the affected players said: “I won’t reveal their names, they are fine now.”

Another round of test was conducted this afternoon before the game tomorrow.

Sporting Life