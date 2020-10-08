FG Alerts Public On Closure Of Third Mainland Bridge

The Federal Government has announced that the Adeniji Adele and Adekunle axis of the Third Mainland Bridge will be shut for three days.

According to the announcement made by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Joshua Popoola, the bridge will be closed from midnight Friday, October 9 to midnight of Sunday, October 11.

He said this is to enable the contractors to the first stage of casting works.

Popoola said, “the contractor currently carrying out repair works on the bridge is nearing completion of works on the closed section of Third Mainland Bridge and requires the total closure of both bounds of the bridge between Adeniji Adele and Adekunle to complete work.

“The total closure of this section of the bridge is to ensure that there is no vibration on the bridge during the casting in-place of the newly installed expansion joints. This is to allow for setting of the special concrete, which allows the concrete to achieve its required compressive strength.”

He added, “Due to the number of expansion joints to be cast on the closed section of the bridge and the traffic situation in Lagos State, especially during the week days; the casting of the expansion joints will be in two stages to ensure that the total closure is only at the weekends, when there is less traffic plying the route.”

“The section of the bridge between Adekunle and Iyana – Oworo will still remain open, and traffic can move from Ebute-Metta/ Adekunle to Iyana – Oworo and vice – versa,“ he said.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr. Gbenga Omotosho assured the people that provisions have been made to for seamless vehicular movements.

According to Omotoso, “Do not forget that at the beginning of repair works, residents’ panicked over possible gridlock with attendant hardship but it turned out not to be so at the end of the day.”

“There are alternative routes for motorists. We are working in collaboration with other Federal agencies such as Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Police, and also Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, to ensure effective and efficient traffic management during the closure. There is no cause for the alarm.”