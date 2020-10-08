Depay Speaks On His Failed Move To Barcelona

Lyon captain, Memphis Depay has spoken about his failure to secure a move to Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The deal was closed to getting sealed on transfer deadline day after Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman requested to sign the Dutchman whom he managed in the Netherland team.

“It’s going as it should, that is how I live life,” Delay told Dutch media.

“I have to focus on Lyon again, be important, and then we will see how things go. Nobody can see into the future.

“If I just do my thing, interest will remain. Maybe it will work then. I have to switch that switch now.”

Asked how close the deal was to completion, Depay said: “Yes, it was pretty close. We do not have to go into all the details, but indeed we were nearly done. Unfortunately, certain rules stopped it.

“I believe that everything in my life happens for a reason. If it has to happen, it will happen.”