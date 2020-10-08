COVID-19: Trump Wants To Approve Drug He Was Treated With

US President Donald Trump has said that he wants to make available the treatment that was administered to him when he contracted COVID-19.

Trump was treated with an experimental antibody cocktail produced by drug-maker Regeneron.

In a video on Twitter, the President touted the drug as a cutting-edge medicine.

“I want to get for you what I got and I’m gonna make it free,” he said, adding there were “hundreds of thousands of doses that are just about ready.”

“That’s much more important to me than the vaccine,” Trump asserted, appearing energetic.

It is unclear to what extent the approval process for new medicines can be speeded up.

“I think this was a blessing from God that I caught” the coronavirus, he said, calling the therapeutic a “cure.”