Chacha Eke: My Sister Doesn’t Have Bipolar Disorder – Brother

Aik Eke, the brother of actress Chacha Eke, has said that his sister does not have bipolar disorder as claimed in a video she shared.

Concise News reported that Chacha Eke who was believed to have left her marriage due to domestic abuse debunked such claim via a video she shared today.

The video showed the actress on a hospital bed revealing that she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

She said, “Five days ago, I made a video saying that my marriage to Austin Faani is over. That video came with a lot of backlash from people, with many insinuating that it is a clear case of domestic violence. It is not.

“Austin has never laid his hands on me. He has never even raised his voice at me, and God in heaven knows that’s the truth.

“I’m here at First Delta American Hospital, Asaba, receiving treatment. Several psychiatrist have come to assess me mentally and I have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.”

Her brother has now come out to insinuate that the video is a cover-up. See his posts below.