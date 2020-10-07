Wizkid, Lauretta Onochie Exchange Words For Calling Buhari Old Man

Singer Wizkid has mocked presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, after she slammed him over a comment calling the President’s attention to the menace of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Wizkid had called Buhari an old man in response to a tweet from the president which wishes US President Donald Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

While many Nigerians found his choice of words to be offensive, Lauretta Onochie said, “Its not disrespectful to call anyone old. Its the way and manner Ayo Balogun addressed the President that leaves a sour taste in the mouth.

“He exhibited crass ignorance, insensitivity and childishness. But hey, he’s a #DumbkidNotWhizKid When he grows up, he might learn respect.”

Wizkid has now fired back at the presidential aide saying, “lol a 77 year old man is not young ma. You are a woman and a mother and kids are getting killed by police/sars and this is all you have to say? Shame on you!!! shame on you!!

“I am a father and age has nothing to do with demanding for a better governance in my country!!”