Why Work Is Slow In Construction Of 2nd Niger Bridge – Obiano

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has said that the water level of the River Niger is the reason why work is slow in the construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge.

Obiano made this known when he paid a visit to the State House in Abuja seek assistance from President Muhammadu Buhari concerning flood victims in the state.

“If you watch from their side, you will see that almost half of that bridge has been done. But because the water level is very high, the contractor working on the bridge requires some equipment which they have already purchased long ago in Germany and requires some support from the Central Bank of Nigeria to be brought into the country,” he said.

“Four of my local governments out of 21 are under water now as we speak, because of flooding, and it affected a lot of things, including farm produce.”

Obiano said that the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy of his state made him seek help from the Federal Government.

The governor expressed the believe that the Federal Government will complete the 2nd Niger Bridge on time.

He also said that he briefed the president on the sorry state of the Federal roads in the state and advised him to include them in the 2021 budget.