Why I Chose To Play For England Instead Of Nigeria – Saka

Bukayo Saka has revealed why he chose to play for the Three Lions of England instead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Saka has been called up by England manager, Gareth Southgate, and will most likely get his debut against Wales, Belgium or Denmark.

The 19-year-old revealed that he’s still attached to his Nigerian roots and supports the Super Eagles.

‘I feel like I’m really, really proud of my Nigerian heritage,’ Saka told Sky Sports. ‘I always still watch Nigeria’s games where I can and I wish them all the best and support them all the way.

‘But I’ve seen the process of how England are transforming and I think in the future they’re going to do great stuff. I feel like it was right for me to choose England. ‘My dad was born here, my mum was born in Nigeria, but they both grew up in Nigeria and met each other in Nigeria. ‘They came over and when they came to England it wasn’t easy for them because obviously, it’s a new country. It’s really cold for them!

‘But they adapted well, and as soon as they had me and my brother they always left everything out the way and put us first. ‘Especially my football career, my dad always pushed me, he took me to training on days where sometimes it would take two hours to get to training, so I’ll always be so grateful for my parents for the work they’ve done for me.’