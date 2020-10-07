What I Miss Most About BBNaija House – Laycon

Olamilekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon has opened up on what he misses in the house of the BBNaija reality TV show season 5.

He also spoke about what he missed most during the show which he emerged winner of

He told The Nation: “The only thing I miss in the house is the music-making process because, in my head, I could still do away with a lot of things and still keep my sanity in the house.”

The rapper said that he missed making music throughout his days in the house.

“Yes, there were times that I wanted to express myself with music and I couldn’t and I just had to live with it but again, that is another part of the process, that is another part of the learning process because music has always been the means to get away and while in the house, I had to understand that there are other means I can also use aside music and I actually enjoyed it.”

When asked if he would make songs on his experience in the house, he said,

“I would say you keep your fingers crossed because with music, you never know, and that is the truth because, with music, you never know.”

The graduate of the University of Lagos said that his mission in the house was to promote his music.

“I went in hoping to promote my music for two weeks but for every week, you don’t know if your name will be called and I saw it as an opportunity to keep promoting my songs regardless of if I win or not,” he said.