Wale Adenuga Berates Ogun Gov For Making Laycon Ambassador

Gospel musician, Wale Adenuga has berated Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State for making BBNaija winner, Laycon, an ambassador of the state.

The governor who made the announcement yesterday on social media said that Laycon also got rewarded with money and a house.

“We have appointed the winner of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown, @itslaycon Youth Ambassador of Ogun State in addition to house and cash gifts,” his post reads in part.

The move has been condemned by Wale Adenuga who stated that it buttresses the “sad narrative that we are a nation that rewards trivialities and mediocrity.”

He shared on social media:

“I’m totally disheartened by the Governor of Ogun state making the winner of #bbnaija an ambassador of the state, rewarding him further with cash and a house.

“No thanks to you sir for further entrenching the sad narrative that we are a nation that rewards trivialities and mediocrity.

“Our values keeps going to the dogs!

“Post Script: I’ve had so many comments on this and that’s to be expected. People have taken exception to the term ‘dogs’. This is an idiomatic expression and NOT the labelling of a person. My apologies to you for misconstruing that figure of speech and definitely won’t come here labelling anyone a dog.”