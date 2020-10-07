UEFA Champions League: Lampard Releases Full List Of Chelsea Squad

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has released the full list of his squad for the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League season.
Chelsea are in Group E with Sevilla, Krasnodar and Reenes.
The list which shows the 25 players for the season was shared in a statement issued on social media.
Chelsea’s Champions League squad in full:
LIST A (in squad number order)
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Antonio Rudiger
Marcos Alonso
Andreas Christensen – club-trained
Jorginho
Thiago Silva
N’Golo Kante
Tammy Abraham – club-trained
Christian Pulisic
Timo Werner
Willy Caballero
Fikayo Tomori – club-trained
Kurt Zouma
Edouard Mendy
Mateo Kovacic
Olivier Giroud
Ben Chilwell – association-trained
Hakim Ziyech
Cesar Azpilicueta
Kai Havertz
Emerson Palmieri
LIST B
Mason Mount
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Billy Gilmour
Reece James
