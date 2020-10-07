UEFA Champions League: Lampard Releases Full List Of Chelsea Squad

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has released the full list of his squad for the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League season.

Chelsea are in Group E with Sevilla, Krasnodar and Reenes.

The list which shows the 25 players for the season was shared in a statement issued on social media.

Chelsea’s Champions League squad in full:

LIST A (in squad number order)

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Antonio Rudiger

Marcos Alonso

Andreas Christensen – club-trained

Jorginho

Thiago Silva

N’Golo Kante

Tammy Abraham – club-trained

Christian Pulisic

Timo Werner

Willy Caballero

Fikayo Tomori – club-trained

Kurt Zouma

Edouard Mendy

Mateo Kovacic

Olivier Giroud

Ben Chilwell – association-trained

Hakim Ziyech

Cesar Azpilicueta

Kai Havertz

Emerson Palmieri

LIST B

Mason Mount

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Billy Gilmour

Reece James