Restructuring, Breakup May Not Improve The Common Man – Sam Adeyemi

Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Center has expressed doubt that the restructuring or breakup of Nigeria may not improve the life of the common man.

According to him, the culture which sees leaders consuming most of the nation’s resources will render purpose of restructuring or breakup to be of no effect to the common man.

Sam Adeyemi who made this known on Twitter said that the first restructuring needed is for leadership to shift from politicians to the citizens.

He said, “I fear that the life of the common man may not improve if Nigeria restructures into regions or even if it breaks up now. The culture of leadership that makes leaders to consume most of the resources and to leave most people impoverished will likely continue.

“The first restructuring we need, and this is true for much of Africa, is for power to shift from political leaders to the citizens, so leaders become accountable, citizens have esteem and are empowered to prosper, and occupying public office is for service, not money-making.

“This requires responsibility on the part of citizens. We must rise beyond religious and ethnic prejudice to have collective vision for development, and to adopt values like honesty, value for life, equality, excellence, etc.

“Citizens and elite that have conscience must push for this now. Perhaps, then, new structures of government can serve us well. We need to show that the African can rise above base instincts to think, organise himself and build prosperous economies.