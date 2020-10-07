IGP Orders Arrest, Dismissal Of Officers Who Violate Rights Of Citizens

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, has ordered the arrest and dismissal of police officers who violate the rights of citizens.

This is contained in a memo titled, ‘Order and directives: Restrictions on the operations of F-SARS, SARS, IRT, STS, state anti-kidnapping units and other special units under any nomenclature that operates in mufti across all formation, zones and state commands.’

This was issued on October 5, 2020, to Zonal Commands and Commissioner of Police across Nigeria.

It reads in part: “Any police personnel that, henceforth, abuses his or her powers in a manner that degrades, endangers or threatens the lives and other fundamental rights of the citizens shall be promptly arrested, processed through our internal disciplinary machinery, and if found culpable, shall be dismissed from service.

“In addition, such personnel could be charged in consonance with their level of criminal liability in the instance.

“Any personnel of the special units found violating the order must be arrested and escorted to the Force headquarters for appropriate actions. Weekly update on this operation must be forwarded to the office of the Inspector-General of Police for review and appropriate directives.

“The unprofessional activities of some special operatives had continued to drag the Force into acts that pit us against the citizens that we were engaged, paid and statutorily obligated to serve and protect.”

The IGP mandated the CP X-Squad, Force Provost Marshall and IGP Monitoring Unit to enforce the order across all the 36 state commands and the Federal Capital Territory.