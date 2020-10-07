I Will Be In Ondo To Support Akeredolu – Oshiomhole

The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole has promised to visit Ondo State during the October 10 governorship election.

The election is contested by incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC, his deputy Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, and Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Oshiomhole who has put behind him the loss recorded by the APC at the September 19 Edo State governorship election said that he’s sure that Akeredolu will win on October 10.

He tweeted: “On Saturday, I will be in Ondo for #Aketi. Edo election has come and gone but Ondo is more important to us now. Akeredolu is winning!

“I am sure that by the special grace of God, the Ondo Governor Akeredolu, will win come Saturday.

“He did well and electorate are more sophisticated now so we have no fear about that. So nothing to worry about at all.”