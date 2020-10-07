Gov Dapo Abiodun Signs Laycon As Ogun State Ambassador

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has signed BBNaija reality TV show winner, Laycon, as an ambassador of the state.

This was announced after Laycon, who hails from the state, paid the governor a visit.

In a statement issued on social media, Abiodun revealed that Laycon was also rewarded with a house and money for being focus during the reality TV show.

He said, “We have appointed the winner of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown, @itslaycon Youth Ambassador of Ogun State in addition to house and cash gifts.

“I relayed this development today, when I played host to Olamilekan Moshood Agbelesebioba AKA Laycon in my Oke-Mosan office in Abeokuta.

“The appointment and gifts are a celebration of Laycon’s good character, intellect and virtues which were proven to the whole world on live TV as better choices than vices.

“A proud son of Ogun State, Laycon displayed the essence of focus in the face of temptations and provocations. This is the true Ogun State spirit, and it indeed confirms that this earned him his academic achievement at the University of Lagos.

“Entertainment and academics mix finely for a good result. So I urge parents to let their children explore outside the classroom. We are therefore now finalising plans to establish in Ogun State, an Entertainment Village for artistes and artists to nurture their skills and talents.

“Ogun State Youths are a blessing.”