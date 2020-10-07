FG Not Sincere With Ban On SARS – Falana

The Alliance for Survival of COVID-19 and Beyond, ASCAB, led by Mr. Femi Falana, has said that the Federal Government is not sincere with the ban on SARS.

Recall that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, had banned SARS from patrol and the unauthorized search of citizens.

Falana who signed a statement on behalf of ASCAB said that such ban has been done in the past with no effect on the menace of the police unit.

“The police high command has banned SARS several times. It has become a ritual. But SARS continues to operate under different names or structure. What we see is like removing sour wine and putting it in the same old, rusty bottles. Nothing remarkable has changed in the police command structure that aids all forms of repression and extra-judicial killings,” ASCAB said.

The group added, “The Inspector-General of Police and the Solicitor-General of theFederation/Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice were mandated to engage the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, for a strategy of implementation within three months.

“To declare a ban on SARS again is nothing but policy somersault. It does not show effective leadership neither does it portray the police authority as consistent,” ASCAB said.