Cavani Speaks On Getting The Number 7 Shirt At Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has promised to give his best after he was handed the number 7 jersey at Manchester United.

Cavani joined the club as a free agent from Paris St Germain on a two-year deal.

He was handed the prestigious number 7 shirt which was worn by United legends like Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It will give me great pride to wear the No. 7 shirt for Manchester United.

“Now I am going to prepare for this responsibility, do my best to be ready and enjoy it and I hope to make my mark at Manchester United.

“I have two years of a contract with Manchester United. I want to give it my all here. I feel good,” Cavani told ESPN’s “90 Minutos.”