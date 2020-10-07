BBNaija Is A Show For Lazy People – AYCF President, Shettima

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, has described the popular BBNaija reality TV show as a programme for lazy people.

This was stated by the AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima, in reaction to claims that the show distracted Nigerian youths from fighting against the increase in fuel price and electricity tariff.

Dismissing the claim, Shettima placed the problem on the inconsistencies of Nigerians in fighting for their rights.

He said: “We can’t start comparing the issue of Nigeria to mere Big Brother. We are too big for that. In my house for instance, we don’t have time to watch that programme.

“It does not distract anybody. How many people watch Big Brother Naija to start with? Just mostly women, so I don’t think the programme has anything to do with that.

“The issue is that we have a country where we hardly wake up to realities until we are down completely, proactive security is not in us, consistency in the fight against certain things is not in our culture and that is why those at the helm of affairs of the country take us for granted.

“Let’s not bring Nigeria down to that level of making comparison with one funny lazy people’s programme where people spend their time watching because they have nothing to do.”