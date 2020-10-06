Home » What Is Happening In Nigeria Today Is Signs Of End Time – Mr Ibu

What Is Happening In Nigeria Today Is Signs Of End Time – Mr Ibu

By - 2 hours on October 06, 2020
Popular Nollywood Actor Mr. Ibu Suffers Stroke

Mr Ibu. Photo credit: Instagram.

Nollywood actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu has said that what is happening in Nigeria is a sign of end times.

The comic actor who spoke against the backdrop of killings, SARS menace and increasing crime rate lamented the loss of love in the country.

He called for prayers to God as the solution to the happenings.

John Okafor told Vanguard: “Danger everywhere. There is no more love in Nigeria. What we are witnessing is constant attacks, killings everywhere. All these things are the signs of the end time. We should pray for God to have mercy on Nigeria so that all these  happenings orchestrated by evil people will come to an end.”

