US Singer, Trey Songz Tests Positive For COVID-19

US singer, Trey Songz has announced on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 35-year-old father of one made this known in a video he shared on Instagram.

Trey Songz revealed that he will go into self-quarantinine and advised his fans to take caution concerning the virus.

“I am here with a very important message to let you know I tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have taken many tests as I have been out protesting, food drives, of course, I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time it, unfortunately, came back positive.

“But I want to let you all know that will be taking it seriously’ and ‘self-quarantining until I see a negative sign.

“My grandfather passed away early this year and while it wasn’t said that it was the virus, I do believe it was; so, I’ve always taken it serious.

“I advise my fans to thread with caution to ensure they don’t get the virus.

“But if you contact it please take it serious don’t be like the President,” he said.