United States Calls For Peaceful Election In Ondo State

The United States has called for a free and fair poll in the coming Ondo State governorship election slated for October 10.

The election is contested by incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC, his deputy Agboola Ajayi of ZLP, and Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP.

Ahead of the election, the US issued a statement expressing hope that the participants and the electoral body will ensure a peaceful process.

The statement reads: “The United States urges all stakeholders to continue to work toward free, fair, transparent, and peaceful elections in Ondo State.

“We reiterate our hope that all participants in the democratic process, including the INEC, political parties, and the security services, will take concrete steps to ensure a peaceful election that reflects the will of the people of Ondo.

“The United States remains committed to the U.S.-Nigeria partnership as we work together to achieve our mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both our countries.”