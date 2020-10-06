They Were Listening To Their Godfathers – Obaseki On 14 Lawmakers

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that he doesn’t have the power to allow the 14 lawmakers who are yet to be inaugurated into the State House of Assembly.

Obaseki said this when he visited the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The Governor said, “They were listening to their godfather who kept hoping and promising that he would unconstitutionally get the state House of Assembly to reissue a proclamation even after the court had settled the matter.

“For more than 180 days they did not come. They refused to represent the people. Those seats became vacant; that’s what the constitution says.

“They went to court after those were declared vacant by the Speaker. There is nothing I can do to that at this time.

“I wish it did not happen but people were playing God and promising what is not constitutionally possible.”