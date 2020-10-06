Pastor Greg Laurie Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Visiting Trump

Popular American pastor, Greg Laurie, has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The pastor of the megachurch Riverside Harvest Christian Fellowship made the announcement on Monday.

Laurie is one of those tied to the White House outbreak of the virus after he attended the ceremony at Rose Garden where US President Donald Trump announced the nomination of Amy Coney Barret for Supreme Court.

Describing the situation, Laurie who has loss taste and feels aches said that it is similar to the Romans 8:28 moment.

The biblical Scripture verse states: “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those, who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

“I wish at a time like this we could not politicize something like this,” Laurie said in a video announcing his diagnosis. “It’s real.

“If the president of the United States can get it, obviously anyone can get it,” said the pastor, whose wife, Cathy, is also quarantining with him.