No Going Back On Protest Against SARS – Runtown

Singer Runtown has said that there is no going back on the protest he scheduled for Thursday against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

He made this known after fellow singer, Naira Marley, cancelled the protest he planned for Tuesday and opted for dialogue with the Nigerian Police Force.

“THURSDAY IS THURSDAY !!,” Runtown wrote on Twitter.

Runtown organised the protest on Sunday after men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) came under attack over recurring brutality, extortion and extrajudicial killings.

“This has gone long enough and now we MUST take action! I’ll be leading a protest to #ENDSARS on Thursday, October 8th 2020.

“They MUST listen to us, they MUST make/effect REAL and VISIBLE changes! Empty promises won’t work this time!!!

“Let’s all come out to peacefully reach out to our “Elected” leaders beyond social media!!!

“Venue/Take Off Point: Lekki Phase 1, Toll Gate,”Runtown had said.