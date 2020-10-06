New Directive Issued To FSARS On Use Of Firearms, Jackets

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, Imohimi Edgal, has said that the directives by the IGP is being worked on towards implementation.

Concise News reported that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, banned FSARS operatives from patrol and unauthorized search of citizens.

Edgal has now revealed that henceforth, “no personnel of the FSARS will be issued firearms except for guard duties, at the base and for immediate response to violent crimes as they occur.”

He reiterated the IGP directive which withdraws FSARS from patrol.

He told reporters that “no FSARS personnel would henceforth attend to any violent crimes except he was kitted in his approved jacket to guide members of the public,”

In his word, “only FSARS operatives have the right to wear a jacket with the inscription ‘FSARS’, all other states Special Anti Robbery Squads, (SARS), which are commanded by state commissioners of police, are to wear the inscription SARS without ‘F.’”

“Henceforth, maximum disciplinary penalty awaits such policemen,” he stated.