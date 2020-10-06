Naira Marley: Police Urge Youths Not To Protest Against SARS

The Nigerian Police Force has urged youths not to embark on a protest against the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

The advice was given ahead of a protest planned for Tuesday which will be led by singer Naira Marley.

A statement issued on Twitter reads:

“The Inspector-General of Police wishes to inform Nigerian youths that their voices and complaints on the issues of unprofessional conducts by some SARS operatives have been heard very loudly and clearly.”

Below are some response from youths who were not impressed by the statement from the police.

@Kaycee-justin wrote, “we have been hearing this story from you since 2017, yet the same old story.”

@RitaEke wrote, “Hope this is not a trap to deceive us as usual?”

@papaheyes wrote, “Why is this government so afraid of peaceful protest.”

The police later announced that they will be having an Instagram live chat with Naira Marley on Tuesday.

The force tweeted: “Today Tuesday 6th of October 2020 by 11 am, the force PRO-DCP Frank Mba will be having a live Instagram chat with Naira Marley to answer questions and discuss the concerns of Nigerians on the issues of SARS operations and other burning issues. Please stay tuned”