Maradona Takes COVID-19 Test, Result Revealed

Argentine football legend, Diego Maradona has tested negative for COVID-19.

This was announced on Monday by his lawyer, Matias Morla.

Maradona took the test for COVID-19 after close contact with Facundo Contin, a footballer who tested positive for the virua a day after their meeting.

“The test Diego Maradona took has come back negative for COVID-19,” Morla wrote on Twitter.

“Thanks to all the Argentines for their concern and best wishes. Stay safe because the virus is still out there among us.”

Maradona who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986 is the current coach of a first division side, Gimnasiay Esgrima.