Manchester United Reach Out To Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United has reportedly reached out to former Tottenham Hotspurs manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

This comes after the club suffered a 6-1 loss at home to Tottenham which is now managed by Jose Mourinho, a former United manager.

The loss has placed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s stay under threat.

Solskjaer was hired as manager in December 2018 after Mourinho was sacked from the position.

With United looking poor at the start of the 2019/2020 season, United is reportedly shopping for his replace and Pochettino who has been without a job since he was sacked by Tottenham last November appears to be the right fit.

The Argentine has turned down offers from top clubs in Europe due to his desire to find the right club for himself.