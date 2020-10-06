Ize-Iyamu Fails To Acknowledge Oshiomhole While Thanking APC Leaders

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has sidelined Adams Oshiomhole in a statement acknowledging the contributions of APC leaders in his governorship ambition.

Ize-Iyamu who contested in last month’s Edo State governorship election lost to Governor Godwin Obaseki of the PDP.

Obaseki polled 307,955 votes to defeat Ize-Iyamu who polled 223,619 votes.

Speaking after the election, Ize-Iyamu failed to acknowledge Oshiomhole in a thank you speech to APC leaders for the support they showed him.

He said, “Let me once again whole heartedly thank the President and Commander – in- Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammad Buhari (GCFR), for his statesmanship and support throughout the election campaign.

“We thank the National Leadership of our party led by HE Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State; our National Campaign Council led by HE Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State; APC Governors; leaders and members of the National Assembly and other leaders of our party at both national and state levels for their immense contributions.

“We also sincerely thank HRM Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare ll, the Oba of Benin; the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe lll, and our other Royal Fathers for their unceasing prayers for the peace of the state before, during and after the election”.