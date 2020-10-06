Huhpuppi’s Trial Postponed Till May, 2021

The United States has suspended the trial of Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abass aka Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi who was arrested, a few months ago, in Dubai for fraud was immediately extradited to the US where he’s facing trial.

His trial has now been postponed to May 4, 2021, as contained in the chambers orders of Judge Otis Wright.

The 37-year-old is facing four-count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracies, international money laundering and engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.