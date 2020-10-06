Goodluck Jonathan Cautions Niger Delta Youths Against Violence

Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan has cautioned Niger Delta youths against violence in the region.

According to him, disturbance in the Niger Delta affects the country because the region supports the economy of the nation.

Jonathan said this when he played host to the executive members of Movement for Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) in Yenegoa.

“The future belongs to the youths who are at the centre of most developmental endeavours and policies of government; so, the diversion of youthful energy towards violence is not desirable at all.

“The future of this country belongs to the young ones, not for those of us who have given our youthful years and are at the verge of exiting the scene. The youths should resist every attempt to take to violence.

“Peace in the Niger Delta is very essential as any disturbance in the Niger Delta affects the country because the region supports the economy of the nation,’’ Jonathan said.