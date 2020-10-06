God Has Approved An Igbo President For Nigeria – Ezeife

Former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife has said that the emergence of an Igbo president in Nigeria has been approved by God.

Ezeife who spoke on Monday at the grand opening of the Global Movement for Igbo Presidency 2023 spoke of the unifying abilities of the Igbos.

According to him, the Igbos believe in developing anywhere they find themselves.

“It appears God in heaven is saying it is time for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction. Other Nigerians seem to believe in Igbo president more than the Igbo people.

“Igbos are the development agents of Nigeria. We make Nigeria look more like a nation. We believe culturally in developing any part of the world we find ourselves in.

“We deserve to be given a chance and I am glad that our people in diaspora and from other tribes unanimously agree that an Igbo president is what Nigeria needs to take the next strides towards development,” Ezeife said.