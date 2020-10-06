FSARS Reforms: IGP Vows To See Them Through

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, has reaffirmed his commitment to the ongoing reforms in the Nigeria Police Force especially as it concerns the activities of the Federal Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Special Tactical Units of the Force.

The IGP made this known during a courtesy call on him by the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare on Monday, 5th October, 2020, at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja.

The IGP called on the citizens to exercise patience as the reforms in FSARS http://et.al are still in progress, noting that all the already announced measures aimed at checkmating a future occurrence of extra-judicial activities by some personnel of FSARS and other Tactical Units of the Force will be followed to the latter. He reiterates that some of the officers who have been found to be unruly and unprofessional in their dealings with the citizens, particularly the youth, have been arrested & are already facing disciplinary actions.

In his remarks, the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare commended the IGP for his prompt response in tackling the issues and called for stronger collaboration and mutual understanding between the Police and the youth.

He also called for regular town hall meetings at various State Commands which will involve the Police Spokespersons, Civil Society Organisations (CSO) and other critical stakeholders to strengthen the synergy between the police and the citizens, especially the youth.

The IGP, while concurring with the Hon. Minister on the necessity for Town Hall meetings, a practice which he identified as a feature of community policing, reaffirmed the readiness of the Police, under his watch, to work with relevant stakeholders towards enhancing respect for the rights of the citizens and better bonding between the Police and the community at all times.