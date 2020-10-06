Forget About The Past – Uche Secondus Tells Obaseki

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus, has urged Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to forget about the past and United everybody towards the development of the state.

Secondus have the advised when Obaseki paid him a visit at the National Secretariat of the PDP in Abuja.

He also advised the governor to forgive those who hurt him during the governorship election in the state.

Secondus said: “My advice for you is that the election is over, the expectations are very high. You must now show the experience you came with from the private sector.

“In the political world, it’s your ability to lead everyone together, especially in your last tenure.

“It’s important to make sure that there are three arms of government – the executive which you head, even though you’re the overall boss, make sure that the legislative arm, those who have offended you, who ran helter-skelter, bring them back, they’re your children.

“You’re the father of Edo, bring them on board and work with all of them because that’ll be your legacy.

“It’s not money or anything else but your ability to bring everybody on board to work with you, and I’m quite sure that Edo people are ready even those from the other party, who are willing to come, let them come.”

Secondus said that Obaseki’s victory was a confirmation of what God could do when men arrogate His power to themselves, urging him to continue with his humility and fear of God.

“Today, Nigeria needs leaders like Obaseki and his deputy that are humble, who can listen and care for their followers.”