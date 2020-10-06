EndSARS: Time To Act Is Now – Charly Boy Writes Nigerian Youths

Nigerian entertainer, Charly Boy has said that the time to act against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, is now.

He made this known amid a call for a protest against the brutality of the police unit which was created to battle violent crimes.

Charly Boy took to his Instagram page where he wrote:

“My Beloved Nigerian Youths,”

“Our elders say, when ant bite you for nyash, you go adjust your self. The truth be said, we have been silent through fear for far to long.”

“When will Enough be Enough? This is not the life any of you envisaged. You cannot continue in an environment that robs you of your destiny and kills your dream. Know your enemies, because it’s time to face them.”

“The time to start organizing is now, the time to stop agonizing now. The time to act is now. No one is too small to make a difference.”