EndSARS: Singer Naira Marley Cancels Protest

Singer Naira Marley has canceled a protest planned for Tuesday against the menace of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

The singer said that changes have been made to the planned protest and that authorities will be given a week ultimatum to effect the changes they are demanding.

He shared on his official Twitter handle:

“We won’t be protesting anymore because there’s a lot of changes being made right now. As a Marlian we will give them a week to see the changes and if there are no changes we will start a mass protest. #togetherwecan.”

Meanwhile, Naira Marley will be having an Instagram live chat today with the Force PRO, Frank MBA.

The force tweeted:“Today, Tuesday 6th October 2020, by 11 am, the Force PRO- DCP Frank Mba will be having a live Instagram chat with Naira Marley to answer questions and discuss the concerns of young Nigerians on the issues of SARS operations and other burning issues. Please stay tuned.”