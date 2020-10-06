EndSARS Protest: Naira Marley Is A Coward – Deji Adeyanju

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju has called singer Naira Marley a coward for cancelling a protest he scheduled for today.

Naira Marley had called Nigerian youths to take to the streets in protest against the menace of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

However, hours to the protest, the singer announced that it has been cancelled. He also revealed that the Nigerian Police Force will be given a week ultimatum to “effect changes.”

He went on to speak against the movement which calls for an end to SARS.

He tweeted: “We need to reform SARS. Let’s be reasonable, are you an armed robber? Why will you say they should end SARS. If you end SARS, it means they should end EFCC and other agencies. All we have to do is get them off the road.

“Nobody threatened me, I know my rights. What stopped me was thinking of the safety of everybody and I saw that the police issued a statement.”

Reacting to the singer’s decision, Deji Adeyanju shared:

“Naira Marley, the coward cancels EndSARS Lagos protest.

“Not surprised at all. Only Nigerians can save themselves.

“Nigerians are not yet ready. When we are ready, we won’t need anyone to tell us to come out.

“It will happen suddenly, unannounced,” he said.