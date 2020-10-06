IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has said that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot end the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Recall that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, banned SARS from patrols and unauthorized searches. He also promised to see through the reform of the police unit.

However, Nnamdi Kanu believes that the Buhari-led administration cannot end SARS.

The IPOB leader shared a screenshot of a newspaper headline which says that SARS was banned four times in a year.

He captioned it: “Which SARS is #Nigeria banning? Is it the one banned in 2017 & 2019? It’s crystal clear that the EVIL @NGRPresident cannot #EndSARS but Nigerians can do it by simply RESISTING not only SARS but the draconian Nigerian State as a whole until it comes down to #EndNigeriaNow.”