Agboola Ajayi Planned Attack On Himself – Ondo Govt

The Ondo State Government has said that the Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi planned an attack on himself.

In a statement issued, the government said that the planned attacked was abolished after relevant authorities were notified.

This was made known at a press briefing by the state Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo.

According to him, Agboola wanted the attack to be blamed on the supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“He planned attack against himself at Owo. It failed because the government made the sinister. We find this curious and alarming. We are appealing to the security agencies to up their game as we get close to the election,” Ojogo said.

Reacting to the situation, ZLP raised concern about the safety of its candidate.

The Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Babatope Okeowo, who spoke for the party said the party had to discontinue its campaign rally following a security report of an imminent attack in Owo.

“The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has conducted a clinical campaign across seventeen local government areas in the state without any blemish.

“We, therefore, urge our teeming supporters in Owo Local Government Area to continue with the house to house campaign and mobilisation,” the party announced.