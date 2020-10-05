Why There Is Agitation For Nigeria’s Break Up – Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev Matthew Kukah, has revealed why different groups are agitating for Nigeria’s break up.

There have been expressions of displeasure from the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, the Oodua Peoples Congress, and the Niger Delta Militants, over the way the country is being governed.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Kukah said that the corruption in Nigeria is to be blamed for the agitations.

The clergyman said: “Before Biafra, there were Odua’ Peoples’ Congress and the Niger Delta Militants, all before Boko Haram and the Islamists.

“So, Biafra is a consequence of the corruption of the Nigerian state. These youth groups are expressions of the frustrations that face their generation.

“They are not the problems and they are not the ones on the dock: The accused is the Nigerian state!”